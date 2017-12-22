"Glade Runner" mountain coaster to open Friday in Idaho

BOISE, ID - Bogus Basin officials announced Thursday that the recreation area’s new Glade Runner mountain coaster in Boise, Idaho will open on Friday, December 22nd.

The gravity-driven ride features 4,330 feet of track that takes its passengers through dips, turns and two 360-degree circles --and reaches heights of 40 plus feet in the air. The ride begins and ends at a new building located adjacent to Simplot Lodge in the base area.

“We are very excited to bring this fantastic new attraction to Bogus Basin in time for the holidays,” said General Manager Brad Wilson. “It will be awesome to watch Treasure Valley families having fun on the first mountain coaster in the Pacific Northwest.”

Guests are encouraged to dress warmly for the ride; winter coats, hats and gloves are recommended. To ride alone, guests must be at least 16 years old -- a manufacturer requirement.

Additional information on age and weight restrictions is available at bogusbasin.org.

Friday also marks the official celebration of Bogus Basin’s 75th Birthday, ending a yearlong celebration of the area’s past, present and future.

A DJ will play music in the base area throughout the day, guests can purchase hot dogs for only $1.00 (while supplies last), and birthday cake will be served at 2:00pm.

Daily operations are scheduled begin at the mountain on Friday as well, with the Coach Beginner Chairlift opening for the season.

Additional operations will open as snow conditions allow.

