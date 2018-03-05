Three people dead after shooting, house fire in east KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police shot and killed a man who fired at officers outside a burning Kansas City home early Monday morning. Investigators said they later found a woman dead inside the house, after first discovering a dead woman outside, according to KCPD.

A police spokesperson said several people were involved in a shooting around 2 a.m. In an update at 4:45 a.m., police said officers shot and killed an "active shooter" outside the home.

“The suspect came out the house, fired shots at the officers who returned fire, stopping the suspect. The house started smoking. The fire department put out the fire and discovered another body,” explained Captain Lionel Colon with KCPD.

Police said the house fire appeared to have been set intentionally but did not provide details on whether it was related to the shooting.

It was not immediately clear how the victims died or what led up to the shooting. Police did not immediately identify anyone involved in the incident.

A woman who identified herself as the aunt of the man police killed told 41 Action News her nephew killed her niece and the mother of his child.

Even eight hours after the shooting, crime scene tape covered a block in each direction around an intersection, not far from the Truman Sports Complex.

At one point, police had tape tied to Sarah Jones’s home. She said she got home late from work Sunday night and was still awake when gunshots erupted. She called police and a few minutes later heard another round of gunfire.

“I got the kids, told them to get to the lowest point of the house. We were trying to get down to the basement just crawling across the floor. It was very scary,” Jones explained.

She said police officers escorted her three children around the crime scene tape to the bus stop Monday morning.