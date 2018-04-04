Former Colorado teacher arrested, accused of smoking pot with students

DENVER — A former teacher at East High School in Denver was arrested after accusations she smoked marijuana with her students during a party at her Denver home.

Rachel Farley, 29, was taken into custody Monday on suspicion of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a class 4 felony.

According to an arrest affidavit, Farley invited students from her class to her home on August 18, 2017, to decorate clothing for Freshman Day.

At some point during the event, she brought out marijuana and began smoking it with her students, the document reads.

In February of this year, police say they were dispatched to the school after a student reported that Farley had been providing and consuming marijuana with her students at her home.

Police interviewed nine students as part of the investigation and “multiple students admitted to smoking with the suspect,” the document read.

Farley resigned from East High School on August 31, 2017, according to a statement from Denver Public Schools. The statement stresses, “there was nothing notable about her resignation - she simply resigned.”

After her resignation, DPS says she had been working as a volunteer in the music and drama department at the school. But after the allegations surfaced in February, she was “barred from volunteering for, contracting with or being employed by Denver Public Schools in the future.”

Farley was listed as still being in custody at Denver City Jail as of Wednesday morning.