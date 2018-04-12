Florida teacher fired after sexual misconduct with student

FORT MYERS, Fla. - The headmaster of Evangelical Christian School sent an email saying a teacher was fired after admitting sexual misconduct with a student.

The email said a female upper school teacher has had her position terminated, effective immediately.

Deputies arrested 35-year-old Suzanne Owens, charging her with custodial sexual battery, the Lee County Sheriff's Office said. An investigation revealed she had one sexual encounter off campus with a male student.

They communicated via text messages for several weeks before the incident, deputies said.

Scripps station WFTX in Fort Myers reached out to the school, but have not heard back yet.

The full text of the headmaster's message is below: