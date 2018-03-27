Five people now charged in death of boy on Schlitterbahn waterpark slide
KANSAS CITY, Kansas – The Kansas Attorney General’s Office Tuesday released indictments against three more officials and entities in connection to the Schlitterbahn Waterpark death in 2016.
Jeffrey Wayne Henry, John Timothy Schooley, and Henry & Sons Construction Company, Inc. were indicted by a Wyandotte County Grand Jury.
The trio faces reckless second-degree murder charges in addition to aggravated battery and aggravated child endangerment charges stemming from others who rode Verruckt at the company’s Kansas City, Kansas waterpark.
Henry was taken into custody Monday by U.S. Marshals in Cameron County, Texas.
A spokeswoman for the attorney general’s office said Schooley remains at large.
Henry is co-owner of Schlitterbahn and is connected to Henry and Sons Construction Company.
Schooley played a key role in the design of Verruckt.
It was on Verruckt that then 10-year-old Caleb Schwab died in August 2016.
Last week, the attorney general’s office charged the company and its park operations manager at the time of the incident, Tyler Miles, in connection to Schwab’s death.
Miles pleaded not guilty in a court hearing in Wyandotte County on Friday.
