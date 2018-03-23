(WMAR) - The mother of Jaelynn Willey, the teen shot in the St. Mary's County School shooting announced that she will be taken off of life support Thursday evening.

During a press conference, Melissa Willey, the mother of Jaelynn Willey said that her daughter was critically brain dead after 17-year-old Austin Wyatt Rollins allegedly walked into Great Mills High School with a gun and shot her and a 14-year-old boy.

The FBI urges that if anyone has information regarding the shooting to call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).