Facebook to launch independent group to keep it accountable for its effect on elections

Social media platform Facebook has announced it is establishing an independent election research commission "that will solicit research on the effects of social media on elections and democracy."

That's according to CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who made the announcement on Facebook today.

"The goal is both to get the ideas of leading academics on how to address these issues as well as to hold us accountable for making sure we protect the integrity of these elections on Facebook," Zuckerberg said.



