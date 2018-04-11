Ex-Michigan judge found dead in Florida; son faces murder charges

(WXYZ) - The 49-year-old son of a prominent Macomb County, Michigan judge faces first-degree murder charges in the death of his father, whose body was found on a Florida golf course.

Police said James Scandirito Jr. quickly became a suspect in the case after he called the Boca Raton police on April 1 to report his father, James "Skip" Scandirito Sr., missing.

The son said his father never returned home on March 31, but Scandirito Jr.'s story had inconsistencies, according to police.

Scandirito Sr.'s body was later discovered at an abandoned golf course in Boca Raton.

The Alachua County police arrested Scandirito Jr. after he was seen driving his vehicle with stolen license plates. He's being held without bond in his father's death.

Scandirito Sr. represented Harrison Township on the Macomb County Board of Commissioners in the 1990s and was later elected to serve as a judge in 41B District Court in Mount Clemens.