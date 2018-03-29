Drivers say distractions are the biggest danger on the road

Which is worse? Aggressive driving, drunk driving or distracted driving?

They're all bad, but new information out on Thursday shows when it comes to risky behavior on the road, distracted driving now tops the list. Nearly nine out of 10 drivers believe it's on the rise. But experts say there are things you can do about it.

From reaching for something to the increasing danger of technology, it has become easier to become distracted while driving. In a study out Thursday, the AAA Foundation found drivers talking on a cellphone are up to four times more likely to crash than those not using a cellphone. Those who text and drive are eight times more likely.

Mark Stolberg, the Vice President of training at Masterdrive, said many of us look at distractions as small interruptions we can stop at any time.

“The problem with it is the traffic situation can become threatening very quickly,” said Stolberg. “So even a little distraction is very dangerous.”

“So if you have to check something else, if you have to check the mirror, if you have to check your navigation right, check that then get back focused on driving," Stolberg added. "Get right back focused on driving.”

Stolberg demonstrated that when a text message is received, drivers have a tendency to take their eyes off the road. In a split second, Stolberg said that drivers could miss a changing traffic light, causing potential accidents.

Turning off cellphones while driving is one way drivers can remove the temptation of taking their eyes off of the road.