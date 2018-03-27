Dr. Larry Nassar's former MSU boss in police custody, charges not known

(WXYZ) - The former Dean of the Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine and boss of Dr. Larry Nassar is under arrest in the Ingham County, Michigan Jail.

William Strampel was taken into custody Monday night.

Police are not commenting on why he was taken into custody and no charges are listed in available Ingham County court records.

Strampel was taken into custody as the Attorney General's Office announced they would be updating their Special Prosecutor's investigation into the school on Tuesday. However, it is not clear at this time if the developments regarding Strampel are related to that news conference.

Strampel stepped down from his position as dean in the wake of the Larry Nassar scandal.