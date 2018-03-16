Dr. Brown's Lovey Pacifier & Teether Holders recalled due to choking hazard

More than 550,000 Brown’s Lovey Pacifier & Teether Holders have been recalled due to a choking hazard.

The Handi-Craft Company stated they recalled the holders after receiving 67 reports of the ribbon fraying and the snap detaching. No injuries have been reported so far.

Giraffe Zebra Turtle Reindeer (Special Holiday Edition) Frog (Special Holiday Edition) Spring Bunny (Special Holiday Edition) Deer Bunny

Only those with the following lot codes are included in the recall (the codes are printed on the tag attached to the holder):

RICH0615

RICH0715

RICH0815

RICH1215

RICH0516

RICH0616

RICH0716

RICH1116

RICH1016

RICH0916

RICH1216

RICH0317

RICH0417

RICH0517

RICH0617

RICH0717

RICH0817

RICH0917

The pacifiers and teether holders were sold at Bed Bath & Beyond, H-E-B Grocery, K-Mart, Target, Toys ‘R Us/Babies ‘R Us, Walmart, Amazon.com and various stores nationwide from August 2015 to March 2018 for about $10.

Consumer are urged to immediately take the recalled holders away from young children and contact Handi-Craft at (833) 224-7674 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. CST Monday through Friday or on their website for further instructions to receive a replacement product or comparable merchandise of equal or lesser value.