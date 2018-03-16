Dr. Brown's Lovey Pacifier & Teether Holders recalled due to choking hazard
More than 550,000 Brown’s Lovey Pacifier & Teether Holders have been recalled due to a choking hazard.
The Handi-Craft Company stated they recalled the holders after receiving 67 reports of the ribbon fraying and the snap detaching. No injuries have been reported so far.
- Giraffe
- Zebra
- Turtle
- Reindeer (Special Holiday Edition)
- Frog (Special Holiday Edition)
- Spring Bunny (Special Holiday Edition)
- Deer
- Bunny
Only those with the following lot codes are included in the recall (the codes are printed on the tag attached to the holder):
- RICH0615
- RICH0715
- RICH0815
- RICH1215
- RICH0516
- RICH0616
- RICH0716
- RICH1116
- RICH1016
- RICH0916
- RICH1216
- RICH0317
- RICH0417
- RICH0517
- RICH0617
- RICH0717
- RICH0817
- RICH0917
The pacifiers and teether holders were sold at Bed Bath & Beyond, H-E-B Grocery, K-Mart, Target, Toys ‘R Us/Babies ‘R Us, Walmart, Amazon.com and various stores nationwide from August 2015 to March 2018 for about $10.
Consumer are urged to immediately take the recalled holders away from young children and contact Handi-Craft at (833) 224-7674 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. CST Monday through Friday or on their website for further instructions to receive a replacement product or comparable merchandise of equal or lesser value.