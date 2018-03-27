Did you see it? Photos of strange light across Phoenix sky draws questions on social media

10:28 PM, Mar 26, 2018
Viewers were puzzled Monday night by strange sightings in the skies over the west Valley and reached out to ABC15 for answers.

Photo courtesy Madalyn Heimann.

PHOENIX - An odd white streak across the Phoenix drew lots of interest on social media Monday night. Some viewers said it was just an odd cloud formation, while some speculated that it was possibly a rocket launch from the west coast.

So far it's unclear what actually caused the light streaking across the sky. 

Scripps station KNXV in Phoenix is working to figure out what caused the formation and will share any information we are able to get.

