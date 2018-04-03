Cleveland police issue warrant for man who allegedly shot, killed 24-year-old man over game of pool

CLEVELAND - Cleveland police have issued an arrest warrant for 39-year-old William Hanlan, who they believe is behind the death of 24-year-old Nicholas Russell.

Russell died last month after he was shot outside Mandy's Lounge, on Cleveland's west side.

Police said Russell was playing pool at the sports bar when a man walked up and asked to join. There was an argument and the men stepped outside.

Moments later, Russell was shot in the chest. Police said he was shot at point-blank range. He was taken to the hospital but died eight days later.

Police believe Hanlan pulled the trigger.

He is wanted on aggravated murder charges in Russell's death, a felony of the first degree.

According to the arrest warrant, police believe Hanlan planned Russell's death prior to coming to the bar.

Hanlan has a lengthy criminal past dating back to the late 1990s, but all of his offenses are either traffic violations or misdemeanor charges.