Candid photo of Joe Biden chatting with homeless man renews calls for presidential run

A candid photo of former Vice President Joe Biden has been shared more than 100,000 times as the former running mate of President Obama considers his own presidential run.

The photo was taken by Paul Equale, who posted it on Facebook on Friday afternoon. The photo is tagged at an AMC movie theater in the Georgetown nieghborhood of Washington, D.C.

"Joe Biden took his granddaughter to the movies in Georgetown last night," Equale wrote. "On his way out he stopped to speak w/ a homeless man. A bystander took this candid shot. Character is about what you do when no one is watching."

Reports indicate that Biden appeared to write the man a note.

Later, Equale posted that his Facebook post led to receiving media requests from "everywhere" and receiving more than 25,000 friend requests.

The post also led to renewed cries for Biden to run for the Democratic nominee for President in 2020. Dozens of comments on the post called for Biden to give the presidency another shot.



Biden declined to run for president in 2016, a decision he has said he since regrets.

Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.