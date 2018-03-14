California teacher, reserve officer accidentally fires gun in classroom

SEASIDE, Calif. (KGTV) - A Central California teacher, who also serves as a reserve police officer, was placed on administrative leave after accidentally firing his gun inside a classroom.

Seaside High School instructor Dennis Alexander was teaching a public safety course for an Administration of Justice class when his gun went off, according to KSBW.

"Alexander was believed to have been providing instruction related to public safety awareness," Seaside Police told the station.

One student suffered non-major injuries and was taken to the hospital. According to the school district, Alexander was pointing his gun toward the ceiling when it went off.

Alexander was also placed on administrative leave at the Sand City Police Department, KSBW reported.

"I have concerns about why he was displaying a loaded firearm in a classroom. We will be looking into that. My first concern was that no one was hurt," Sand City Police Chief Brian Ferrante told KSBW.