Border patrol agent says he got flesh-eating bacteria while training in sewage-filled waters

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. – A former United States border patrol agent says he nearly lost his arm in 2010 after training in Silver Strand Waters in southern California.

Joshua Willey says he contracted flesh-eating bacteria.

“I just remember my arm was extremely swollen like I wanna say the size of a volleyball maybe, “ Willey said. “My family and I were told that I might have to have my arm amputated and that was hard to hear.”

Willey joined the group, “Citizens against Sewage” Friday afternoon to demand action against the ongoing problem.

President Trump is scheduled to visit San Diego next week to look at the border wall prototypes, and the group wants him to take a tour of the Tijuana River Valley and view the extensive sewage issues.

"Citizens against Sewage" also called for the commissioner of the U.S. International Boundary and Water Commission (IBWC) to resign or be reassigned for what they claim is a lack of action on the matter:

IBWC sent the following statement to Scripps station KGTV in San Diego: