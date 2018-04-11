Border Patrol agent arrested in North San Diego County on drug, weapons charges

OCEANSIDE, Calif. - A U.S. Border Patrol agent was arrested in North San Diego County on suspicion of possessing heroin and a short-barrel rifle, Oceanside Police reported Tuesday.

Officers were patrolling an apartment complex on Los Arbolitos Blvd. where a suspicious person had been reported last week. That's when they reportedly found Brandon Herrera. He was passed out in the driver’s seat of a Ford pickup truck parked on a nearby street, police said.

Oceanside Police said they found more than five grams of heroin and a weapon at the scene.

The U.S. Border Patrol confirmed with Scripps station KGTV in San Diego it is gathering information about the report.

Herrera is due in court April 17.

