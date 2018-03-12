At least two injured at Kalahari Resort in Ohio after duct falls into pool

SANDUSKY, Ohio - At least two people were injured when an air duct fell from the ceiling at Kalahari Resort in Sandusky, Ohio, according to the Erie County sheriff's office.

According to a 911 caller, a 25-foot section of the duct fell into a pool area.

Went to kalahari for a fun day with my daughter and now we have to leave bc of the tubes fell pic.twitter.com/2S3j9M33q5 — Phil is to sweet (@Philsmarshmalow) March 12, 2018

@sanduskyregistr just happened at Kalahari, lifeguard just taken out on stretcher. No further injuries known of pic.twitter.com/60g6KrD3lQ — Johnathon McCandlish (@go32bengals) March 12, 2018

kalahari just broke thats not even everything that fell FROM THE CEILING 😱😨 pic.twitter.com/q1i7iNzeKK — brooke seff 🦋 (@Brooke_Seff) March 12, 2018

The indoor water park sent the following statement: