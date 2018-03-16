2 children, 2 adults found dead in van parked outside of CVS store in California for days

SAN DIEGO, California — Two adults and two young children were found dead inside a van parked outside of a Garden Grove drugstore, police said.



Garden Grove Police Department officials said a witness reported a foul smell coming from a white Honda van parked in the lot of a CVS store on Brookhurst Street at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday.



Responding officers saw that the van’s windows were covered by blankets and a sunscreen. Officers opened the van to find four deceased individuals inside -- a man, a woman and a young boy and young girl.



Police said the children both appeared to be under the age of 4.



The cause and time of deaths are under investigation, but officers noted that there was no obvious trauma to the deceased.



The witness who made the report told police she had seen the van parked in the same lot for several days. Police said the witness believed the van’s occupants were a homeless family.