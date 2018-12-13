MPD searching for critically missing teen

UPDATE (11:00 A.M.):

Joshua Rodriguez has been located safely and is in the process of being reunited with his family.

-------------------

The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking help in finding a critically missing youth.

Joshua D. Rodriguez is 15-years-old. He was last seen at Pulaski High School at approximately 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday 12/12/2018.

Rodriguez is described as being Cognitively Delayed by his family members.

He's 5'8", 180 lbs, short afro, light complexion, slim build. He was last seen wearing a black Nike sweatshirt with “Nike” in white on the front of his chest. He was also wearing black skinny jeans with visible zippers on the front pockets, and a black knit cap with “PR” on the front. He was also wearing black and white Retro 12’s Nike shoes.

If found, please notify Sensitive Crimes Division Staff at 414-935-7401.