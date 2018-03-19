Milwaukee's Jazz in the Park releases 2018 schedule
A Milwaukee summer tradition is returning for 2018.
Cathedral Square will host the yearly festival showcasing tons of music from jazz and many other genres starting on May 31.
The middle of the season will include the yearly Bastille Days festival celebrating all things France and its cultural infusion into North America.
The list of acts is as follows and subject to change:
May 31 Jazz Orgy
June 7 Charanga Agoza
June 14 Hot & Dirty Brass Band
June 21 The People Brothers Band
June 28 We Six
July 5 Sweet Sheiks
July 12-15 Bastille Days
July 19 Jay Edward Blues Band
July 26 The Right Now
Aug. 2 Cache MKE
Aug. 9 Mike Mangione & The Kin
Aug. 16 Steez
Aug. 23 Unity
Aug. 30 Chicago Tribute Anthology