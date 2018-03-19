Milwaukee's Jazz in the Park releases 2018 schedule

A Milwaukee summer tradition is returning for 2018.

Cathedral Square will host the yearly festival showcasing tons of music from jazz and many other genres starting on May 31.

The middle of the season will include the yearly Bastille Days festival celebrating all things France and its cultural infusion into North America.

The list of acts is as follows and subject to change:

May 31 Jazz Orgy

June 7 Charanga Agoza

June 14 Hot & Dirty Brass Band

June 21 The People Brothers Band

June 28 We Six

July 5 Sweet Sheiks

July 12-15 Bastille Days

July 19 Jay Edward Blues Band

July 26 The Right Now

Aug. 2 Cache MKE

Aug. 9 Mike Mangione & The Kin

Aug. 16 Steez

Aug. 23 Unity

Aug. 30 Chicago Tribute Anthology