Milwaukee Public Schools superintendent Driver to leave for job with Detroit-area nonprofit

Milwaukee's school superintendent is going back to her previous hometown for a new job.

Darienne Driver, who was in charge of Milwaukee Public Schools for the past four years, will become the new president and CEO of United Way of Southeastern Michigan. The job will begin in July.

Crain's Detroit first reported the story, which was confirmed by MPS according to WTMJ sister station TODAY'S TMJ4.

Driver served MPS starting in 2012 as chief innovation officer before climbing to the top job there.

She received a masters at the University of Michigan and was with the school district of Detroit before coming to Milwaukee.

The president of the MPS Board, Mark Sain, released this statement in full:

I want to acknowledge the many contributions Dr. Driver has made not only to MPS but to the City of Milwaukee and the entire state of Wisconsin. Since coming to Milwaukee as the district's first Chief Innovation Officer, she has engaged partners and stakeholders, building much-needed relationships with a variety of groups and organizations.Dr. Driver is a professional who cares deeply about the children of Milwaukee. She has dedicated her professional life to making sure young people are prepared for success after they graduate from high school. She has a passion for collective impact as a means to create opportunities and equity for all our students. I wish her the very best. Her efforts have advanced the district to a better place as we continue to move forward to improve outcomes for all young people.

Driver participated in WTMJ's Community Conversation: Securing Our Schools after the Parkland shooting.