Milwaukee Police make arrest at Pulaski High School after report of young person with gun

Milwaukee Public Schools say officers have arrested someone at Pulaski High School after, police said, a report of a young person with a gun on the scene.

An MPS spokesperson said the school was on "code red," meaning no one could leave or enter the building unless they were law enforcement.

That spokesperson said everyone was safe at the school, and no one was hurt.

Initial reports came in at about 8:20 a.m. Wednesday morning.

As of 9:40 a.m., MPS said no weapon had been found, though officers were conducting a search of the school.

The high school is located at 2500 West Oklahoma Avenue on Milwaukee's south side.

Check back for more details on this breaking story from the WTMJ News Team.