Milwaukee Police investigating recent thefts from Suds your Duds locations

Milwaukee Police are asking for help in identifying the suspect wanted in five robberies at “Suds your Duds” locations throughout the Milwaukee area.

These incidents occurred on the following days, times and locations:

December 8 at 1:27 a.m. at 8512 W. Hampton Ave

December 8 at 2:16 a.m. at 5617 W. Lisbon Ave

December 9 at 4:30 a.m. at 4830 W. Vliet Street

December 11 at 3:11 a.m. at 547 N 27th Street

December 11 at 3:05 p.m. at 3508 N. 60th Street

At each location the suspect was able to gain entry to the business by prying open a door. Once inside, the suspect opened up soap dispencers and stole money from the coined operated machines inside.

The suspect is described as a white male in his late 20s, standing five-foot six-inches tall, and weighting around 145 pounds. He was last seen wearing a navy/dark colored hooded sweatshirt with a motorcycle design on the back, light colored plaid shorts, white or grey sneakers and a work/oven mitt glove on his right hand.

He was last seen driving an early 90's Dodge Ram single cab short box style truck. The color is described as either white, silver or gray.



Anyone with information on the suspect or thefts is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360.