Milwaukee Fire Department terminates five fire cadets after sexual harassment investigation

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Fire Department announced Friday that it has terminated five fire cadets after an investigation over reported sexual harassment.

Several female fire cadets filed claims of both sexual harassment and unprofessional conduct on Monday, December 18, MFD says. After an internal investigation, the cadets were fired on Thursday, December 21.

"The Milwaukee Fire Department takes harassment claims very seriously, and has several policies in place to provide a safe work environment for its members that is free from harassment, sexual harassment, or discrimination based upon age, race, national origin, disability, creed (religion), colo, marital status, ancestry, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, arrest record, conviction record, or military forces service," a statement from the agency reads.

"Members who engage in discrimination or harassment, as defined by any relevant federal or state statute, or city ordinance, or any federal, state, city, or department rule or regulation pertaining to discrimination or harassment are subject to discipline, up to and including discharge."

Details on the nature of the filed complaints were not immediately made available.

