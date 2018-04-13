Milwaukee County Zoo gorilla Cassius passes away

Sad news has come for one of the favorite animals at Milwaukee's zoo.

One of its gorillas, Cassius, has passed away at 31 years old. He died on Thursday night.

A zoo statement said he was born at a zoo in Brownsville, Texas and came to Milwaukee in 1998.

"For the past day and a half, Cassius was not interested in food or water. Significant concerns arise when having to immobilize great ape species, so keepers and animal care staff first observed Cassius closely, in the hope of being able to administer medication orally. If the animal is non-compliant, then immobilization is the next course of action," said spokeswoman Jennifer Dilberti.

"Cassius underwent an exam the morning of April 12, and veterinarians performed a cardiac ultrasound, electrocardiogram and a blood draw. Immediate findings indicated decreased liver and kidney function and that the heart may not have been contracting fully."