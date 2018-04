Milwaukee County announces traveling beer garden schedule for 2018

The Milwaukee County traveling beer gardens are set for warmer weather this year, and will include a stop at Harley-Davidson's 115th anniversary celebration.

The schedule is as follows, as released by the county this afternoon:

Roll Out the Barrel Tour Schedule

- Greenfield Park, West Allis: May 16 - June 3

- Bender Park, Oak Creek: - June 6 - 24

- Grant Park, South Milwaukee: June 27 - July 15

- Doctors Park, Fox Point: July 18 - August 5

- Juneau Park, Milwaukee: August 8 - September 3 (including Harley-Davidson 115th)



Pass Me a Pint Tour

- Juneau Park, Milwaukee: May 16 - 28

- Kletzsch Park, Glendale: May 30 - June 10

- Froemming Park, Franklin: June 13 - 24

- McCarty Park, West Allis: June 27 - July 8

- Jackson Park, Milwaukee: July 11 - 22

- Lake Park, Milwaukee: July 25 - August 5

- Hales Corners Park, Hales Corners: August 7 - 19

- Currie Park, Wauwatosa: August 22 - September 3

- Trimborne Farms (pop-up), Franklin: September 7 – 9

The gardens are open from 5-10 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on weekends, with last call at 9 p.m.

Live music will play every Friday and Saturday night.

The county is also organizing six Beer Garden 5k runs as well, with participants getting a pint glass of beer or root beer and a t-shirt. Runners must pay $30 per race or $150 to be in all six runs.

- Greenfield Park, May 17

- Bender Park, June 7

- Froemming Park, June 21

- Grant Park, July 12

- Lake Park, July 26

- Juneau Park, August 23

Runners can click here to register.