Milwaukee County Acting Sheriff Richard Schmidt to remain through January 2019

The acting Milwaukee County Sheriff will remain at his post through the beginning of next year.

Richard Schmidt will serve in the role through the rest of the term which was scheduled for Sheriff David Clarke, who resigned the position.

“With the November election just months away, Governor Walker believes it is best left to the voters of Milwaukee County to decide who their next sheriff should be,” said Amy Hasenberg, Governor Walker’s press secretary in a statement.

The Sheriff's role will be decided in a November 2018 election.