The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) will begin work on a concrete overlay project on the Valley Bridge, also known as the High Rise Bridge, that carries I-43/I-94, in the city of Milwaukee, Milwaukee County.

To safely implement these improvements while maximizing traffic flow, I-43 will be reduced to two (2) lanes in each direction along the bridge. The following closures will occur during the project for varying durations. Please note that these closures are weather dependent and subject to change.

I-94 East to I-43 South (March 6 due to weather – Late July)

I-794 West to I-43 South (March 6 – Late June)

11th Street and Wisconsin Avenue on Ramp to I-43 South (March 6 – Late May)

I-43 North to I-794 East and Plankinton Avenue Exit Ramp (March 2 – Early May)

Mineral Street/National Avenue on Ramp to I-43 North (March 2 – Late August)

I-43 North to I-94 West (Early May – Late June)

I-43 North to 10th Street and Michigan Avenue Exit Ramp (Early May – Late June)

The primary detour route for I-43 North to the east, and I-794 West to the south is the Hoan Bridge.

The whole project is slated to be complete by late August.

Check out the WisDOT website for more details and maps.