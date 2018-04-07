Wrestling royalty gathers to honor Da Crusher at statue fundraiser

Wrestling royalty gathered to honor “The man who made Milwaukee famous,” Da Cusher, at a fundraiser to erect a statue of him in his hometown.

AWA legends like Baron von Raschke and Jim Brunzell gathered for a roundtable discussion, telling each other stories about Reggie ‘Da Crusher’ Lisowski.

“Probably one of the greatest wrestlers in the world...especially one of the great friends of mine, Brunzell said.

“A proud man! A family man! A decent human being!” Raschke shouted in true promo style.

Da Crusher was a bricklayer from South Milwaukee. He followed his passion and broke into professional wrestling in the 1950s.

On Friday, the event aimed to meet a fundraising goal set by fans to make sure the legend of Da Crusher lives on.

“They want to honor him with a statue in his old neighborhood. His old stomping grounds! And believe me, he stomped quite a bit!” Raschke said.

The fundraiser has raised close to $40,000 and organizers expect the event will put them over the top.

If all goes as planned, the statue could be unveiled as early as next spring. For information on how to donate, visit their GoFundMe page.

