Woman denied puppy because of her age adopts through new rescue

A 70-year-old Illinois woman who was told she was too old to adopt a puppy from a Hartland rescue became an official dog-mom on Wednesday.

A different rescue reached out after seeing TODAY'S TMJ4's story in January when Mary Hawes said her application to adopt a puppy was denied because of her age.

"It will just be nice to have company," said Mary.

She drove to Waukesha County on Wednesday to make the adoption final on a 5-month old Yorkshire Terrier puppy named Maggie.

"She’ll be with me a lot," she said.

Mary's husband died three years ago and she recently decided it was time to get a puppy.

But when she tried to adopt a one-year-old Yorkie mix from Fluffy Dog Rescue in Hartland, she says they responded to her application saying the rescue has a formula for older applicants and that she would only be able to adopt a dog three years or older.

"They knew nothing about me at all," she said.

Only that she is 70-years-old.

"Solely based on her birth date said she could not adopt the dog," said Mary's daughter Melissa Daddio. "I'm very protective of my mom so I got really angry."

Melissa was able to connect with Hoovers Hause All Dog Rescue in Waukesha County who had the perfect puppy for her mom.

"It's more a case by case for us," said Jenna Hecht, who works at Hoovers Hause. "In Mary's situation, she's obviously more than capable physically to take care of this dog."

Hoovers Hause is a foster-based rescue that takes dogs out of dangerous situations in Mississippi and transports them to Wisconsin for adoptions. They currently have about 100 dogs and puppies in need of a home.

"My mom's ready," said Melissa. "It makes me really happy to see her happy."

Mary said she already puppy-proofed her house and she's planning to take Maggie with her when she travels to visit her two daughters.

"It all worked out for the best because I would never have gotten Maggie," she said.