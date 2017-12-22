Police: Woman reported abducted wasn't taken against her will

9:37 PM, Dec 21, 2017
7:24 AM, Dec 22, 2017

Milwaukee police are investigating an abduction Thursday afternoon. Police say a man abducted a woman in her 20s near 6th and Walnut Streets near Carver Park around 1:50 p.m.

UPDATE 12/22 7:11 a.m. -- The woman police were looking for has been found, according to police.

Officers say the woman was with a man who was an acquaintance and was not taken against her will. Ultimately, there was no crime committed, they say.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A suspect exited a car to abduct the woman and then drove away. 

It’s not known if the victim and suspect know each other. 

The suspect is described as a  black male, 30-40 years old, medium build, wearing black clothing. He was driving a 2003 blue GMC Savannah full size van, with a Wisconsin Brewers license plate that reads “DAGNME.”

Anyone who observes the suspect or vehicle is asked to call 911.  Those with information are asked to call Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360. 
 

