Police: Woman reported abducted wasn't taken against her will

UPDATE 12/22 7:11 a.m. -- The woman police were looking for has been found, according to police.

Officers say the woman was with a man who was an acquaintance and was not taken against her will. Ultimately, there was no crime committed, they say.

-----

ORIGINAL STORY:

Milwaukee police are investigating an abduction Thursday afternoon.

Police say a man abducted a woman in her 20s near 6th and Walnut Streets near Carver Park around 1:50 p.m.

A suspect exited a car to abduct the woman and then drove away.

It’s not known if the victim and suspect know each other.

The suspect is described as a black male, 30-40 years old, medium build, wearing black clothing. He was driving a 2003 blue GMC Savannah full size van, with a Wisconsin Brewers license plate that reads “DAGNME.”

Anyone who observes the suspect or vehicle is asked to call 911. Those with information are asked to call Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360.

