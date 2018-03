Wisconsin man wins $1 million on 'Wisconsin Millions' scratch-off game

A man from Sun Prairie has defied his chances of 1 out of 160,000 and won a $1,000,000 prize playing the Wisconsin Millions scratch game.

According to a release from the Wisconsin Lottery, winner Brett Calkins bought his ticket for $30 in Madison's American Center BP, located at 5551 Eastpark Boulevard.

The BP will receive an incentive of 2% of the winning ticket, but only up to $100,000.

This was the first top prize in the Wisconsin Millions.Only one other $1,000,000 prize is left.

There are chances for smaller prizes in the scratch game as well. Participants could win between $30 and $50,000.