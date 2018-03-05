Wisconsin is the 5th best state for women, according to study

In honor of Women's History Month, WalletHub released a report of 2018's Best & Worst States for Women. Wisconsin ranked as the 5th best state on the list.

The states were ranked in two categories; Women's Economic & Social Well-Being and Women's Health & Safety. The Badger State ranked 2nd in Women's Economic & Social Well-Being and ranked 15th in Women's Health & Safety, landing the state 5th overall.

The two categories considered numerous factors such as earnings for female workers, unemployment rates, friendliness toward working moms, female homicide rates, share of physically active women, and more.

Wisconsin's high percentage of women graduating high school and percentage of women who voted in the 2016 presidential election, significantly impacted the overall ranking. Wisconsin ranked 1st for women graduating high school and 3rd for women voting.

Overall, Wisconsin scored 71.45 points. Minnesota, the best place for women according to the study, scored 78.22. Louisiana, which ranked the worst overall, scored 36.27.

A few of the key rankings for Wisconsin:

1st- High School Graduation Rate for Women

3rd- Share of Women Who Voted in 2016 Presidential Election

6th- Women's Preventive Health Care

7th- Female Uninsured Rate

11th- Unemployment Rate for Women

15th- Quality of Women's Hospitals

17th- Median Earnings for Female Workers

18th- Women's Life Expectancy at Birth

19th- Share of Women in Poverty

The top 10 states for women according to the study: