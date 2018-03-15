Wind Lake coach charged, suspended by USA Gymnastics after child porn arrest

James Kivisto, owner of Wind Lake Gymnastics Center in Wisconsin, has officially been charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

Police issued a search warrant for his home after reports earlier this week that Kivisto put a camera in a girls' bathroom at the Wind Lake Gymnastics Center and secretly recorded children while changing and using the bathroom.

USA Gymnastics tells WTMJ sister station TODAY'S TMJ4 the organization has suspended both Kivisto and the Wind Lake Gymnastics Center, pending results of reports.

Kivisto has owned and operated the facility for the past 11 years and has been coaching gymnastics since 1987.

Kivisto was taken into custody after police found photos and videos on a drive in his computer. He admitted to police he had placed the camera in the bathroom, and that he was attracted to young females.

The first five counts involve photographs of a nude girl between the ages of 12 and 15 found on one of Kivisto's drives. The other five counts were video files on the same drive, three involving the same young girl in the photographs.

He also admitted that nearly two decades ago, back in 1999, he was arrested by the Glendale PD for possession of child pornography.

Racine County Sheriff Chris Schmaling says the FBI assisted Glendale Police with that investigation, and the case was referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney for charges. He does not know how the Milwaukee County District Attorney handled it from there.

The investigation is ongoing.