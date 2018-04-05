Wisconsin grilled cheese contest offers thousands of dollars in prizes

What do Wisconsinites love as much as our beloved brews and sports teams? Cheese!

In fact, we love cheese so much, there's an entire contest devoted to taking Wisconsin cheese to a whole new level by creating killer grilled cheese sandwiches.

The 2018 Wisconsin Grilled Cheese Recipe Showdown is under way.

The nationwide grilled cheese competition offers a $15,000 grand prize for the best grilled cheese recipe, and additional prizes totaling $40,000.

The categories and prizes:

Open Class: Use as many ingredients as you please. Go crazy! Best of Show: $15,000 Runner-Up: $5,000

Use as many ingredients as you please. Go crazy! Classic Class: Use only up to six ingredients, so be mindful! Gold: $7,000 Silver: $2,000

Use only up to six ingredients, so be mindful! Junior Class: Chefs under 18 can share recipes with no restrictions. Gold: $5,000 Silver: $2,000

Chefs under 18 can share recipes with no restrictions. Fan Flavorites: Submit a recipe video, or a video Wisconsin cheese related. $1,000 per winner (four winners total)

Submit a recipe video, or a video Wisconsin cheese related.

The categories don't have huge differences, just the amount of ingredients allowed or the age for submission. But they all do have something huge in common -- the incorporation of Wisconsin cheese. Other than that, chefs can be creative with presentation and taste.

There's no limit to how many recipes can be submitted, but the deadline for all submissions is May 15.

Click here to get cooking!