Wisconsin-based macaroni and cheese restaurant 'MACS' coming to Brookfield, Oak Creek in 2018

Macaroni and Cheese Shop (MACS), a fast-casual Mac and Cheese joint with a few locations in the Dairy State is expanding to southeast Wisconsin in 2018.

Originally a Wisconsin Dells restaurant, MACS will open locations in Brookfield and Oak Creek.

According to the restaurant's owner and operator, Nick Morse, the Brookfield location is scheduled to open in the spring of 2018 and the Oak Creek location in the fall, right near the new Oak Creek IKEA location.

The two SE Wisconsin locations will make seven total for the local chain. MACS' original location of 208 Broadway in downtown Wisconsin Dells opened in 2013, but Morse has since opened four additional locations throughout Wisconsin in Lake Delton, Sun Prairie, Appleton, and Green Bay.

"As all Wisconsinites know, everything is better cheesy," MACS' website says.

MACS serves 20 different mac and cheese entrees as well as cheese melts, salads and dessert.