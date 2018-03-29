MANITOWOC, WIs. - A 48-year-old Manitowoc man was arrested Thursday morning for allegedly assaulting a woman he lives with.

Police say he bound his girlfriend, held an ax to her neck, leaving her wounded by cuts. He later used an electric grinder on her ankles, causing multiple wounds, according to a new release.

The man strangled and vocally threatened her, and police say he punched her as well, police said.

The man struggled with officers when they attempted to arrest him. Police had to use pepper spray and an electronic control device.

The suspect has been booked on multiple charges, including false imprisonment.