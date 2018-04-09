Wausau brewery will soon serve "glitter beer"

WAUSAU, Wis. -- Red Eye Brewing Company in Wausau will release a new beer at the end of the month -- made with glitter.

The company's brewer Kevin Eichelberger says the beer called "Hop mess," is completely safe to drink.

"The glitter is a mica-based pearlescent pigment containing mica and titanium dioxide," Eichelberger told WTMJ sister station TODAY'S TMJ4. "It is manufactured for food use and is used in all sorts of products, including cereals, confections and frostings, gelatin desserts, candies and chewing gum."

He says the brewing process is the same as their other beers, the only additional step is to add the "glitter" to the keg prior to filling it.

The Wausau brewery might be the first in Wisconsin to offer glitter beer -- but others in Ohio, North Carolina and New York have already embraced the trend.

The release party is set for April 24 at Red Eye Brewing Company.