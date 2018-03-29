MILWAUKEE - A drunk driver received his third OWI with a child in the vehicle.

On March 13 at 4:15 p.m., police were notified that a black Toyota traveling northbound on I-41 hit a motorist. One of the motorists followed the driver when it fled the scene. The car hit a wall on Capitol Drive and got a flat tire, but didn't stop.

Menomonee Falls Police located the vehicle and had to set up stop sticks because the driver kept going.

Finally, the car stopped after it had three flat tires near County Line Road. Milwaukee County Sheriff's Department responded to the scene.

The driver, identified as Steven P. Swieciak from Waukesha, reeked of alcohol and had a four-year-old child in the car.

Swieciak tested a .147 on a PBT. This was his third OWI. His prior ones were in September of 2009 and August of 2015.

Swieciak was taken into custody in Milwaukee County. In addition to his third OWI, he also faced charges of a hit-and-run misdemeanor.

The child was taken to Child Protective Services.