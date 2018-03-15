Waukesha County Sheriff's deputies help injured hawk
The bird was stuck in the middle of the road.
Waukesha Sheriff's Department deputies were called to help an injured hawk in traffic on Sunday near Pewaukee Road and Riverwood Drive.
Deputies Kristalidis and Strandberg assisted a vet to remove the hawk from the road. The bird was then taken to the vet's clinic for treatment.
