Waukesha County Sheriff's deputies help injured hawk

The bird was stuck in the middle of the road.

the WTMJ News Team
4:50 PM, Mar 15, 2018
24 mins ago
Waukesha Sheriff's Department deputies were called to help an injured hawk in traffic on Sunday near Pewaukee Road and Riverwood Drive. 

Deputies Kristalidis and Strandberg assisted a vet to remove the hawk from the road. The bird was then taken to the vet's clinic for treatment. 

