WalletHub lists Milwaukee as one of America's saddest cities; Madison as one of the happiest

MILWAUKEE – Milwaukee was ranked one of the saddest cities in America and Madison was ranked as one of the happiest cities in a new report from WalletHub.

According to the study, Milwaukee ranked 142nd happiest city in America out of 182 cites included in the study.

With a total score of 49.96 Milwaukee ranked: 115th best for Emotional and Physical Well-Being

169th best in Income and Employment

174th best in Community and Environment

Source: WalletHub

Now it wasn’t all “gloom and doom” in the Badger State. Madison was ranked the 11th happiest city.

With a total score of 70.06, Madison ranked: 11th best for Emotional and Physical Well-Being

34th best in Income and Employment

14th best in Community and Environment

WalletHub ranked our rivals in the Windy City as a happier city than Brew City -- with a ranking of 99th happiest.

Overall, Fremont, Calif. is the happiest city, according to the study, followed by Bismarck, N.D., San Jose, Calif., Pear City, Hawaii and Plano, Texas.

Detroit was listed as the saddest city in America.

To read the full the story, click here.

