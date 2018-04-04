Walker warns of 'Blue Wave' in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker says the win by a liberal candidate for state Supreme Court deals a "serious blow" to the conservative movement.

Walker is issuing the warning in a fundraising email following a torrent of tweets the Republican incumbent sent Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Liberal Milwaukee judge Rebecca Dallet trounced conservative opponent Michael Screnock by 12 points in the election, fueling optimism among Democrats for more wins in the midterms. President Donald Trump narrowly won Wisconsin by less than 1 percentage point in 2016.

Walker says the Dallet win shows "we are at risk of a Blue Wave in Wisconsin." He issued a similar warning after a Democrat won a special state Senate election in January.

Walker is up for re-election to a third term in November.