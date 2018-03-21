VIDEO: Woman assaults Glendale McDonald's employee after she got the wrong order

A Glendale McDonald’s customer allegedly assaulted a teenage employee, all over a wrong order.

Surveillance video shows an angry customer shoving a worker into a fryer. Earlier footage shows the woman tossing her order through the window at the counter.

Police said the woman was angry after she ordered a bacon biscuit sandwich, she got a sausage biscuit sandwich.

The customer then walked into the store and asked for a manager, who police said refunded the customer the money.

In the video, the customer approaches the manager in the kitchen. Another worker tried to stop her, but she shoved the worker into the fryer.

The teenage employee hit their head after they fell to the floor.

Police said the worker is expected to be O.K. with just a bump on the head.

If arrested, the woman faces felony assault and physical child abuse charges.

Police are searching for the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call North Shore Crime Stoppers at 414-962-4258. A cash reward is available for any information.

