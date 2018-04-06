'Very nasty:' Sex predator targets Milwaukee teens on their way to school

The walk to school turned disturbing for some teenaged boys on Milwaukee's north side.

According to court records, Donell Wilder, 32, would lure boys into his SUV with a promise of a job. Instead, once they got inside he would demand sex. Parents picking teens up near the incidents say it is scary.

"I'm horrified," said mom Lorinda Flores.

According to the criminal complaint, since September 2017 Wilder has been approaching teens at least four different times. In one case, he asked a 16-year-old boy if he wanted "to make money moving boxes."

He offered hundreds of dollars for the job. But when the boy got in the SUV, Wilder drove him to an alley then asked him for oral sex. That's when the victim "said no ran out of the car and ran to school."

"Very nasty is all I could say," said mom Nicole Hall.

In another case, an 18-year-old got in the SUV near 37th and Hampton. That's when police said Wilder pointed what the teen thought was a gun and "demanded the victim pull his pants down." That teen also ran away.

In November, near 25th and Hopkins, a 14-year-old boy got in the Wilder's car. When Wilder tried to entice him into having sex, the boy says he "punched the defendant in the face and ran away."

"It's sad, very sad," said Hall. "I picked them up and dropped them off all the way until they graduated. I was a paranoid parent."

Police arrested Wilder, but parents said this case is a good reminder for everyone to talk to their children.

"I think parents need to tell our children over and over again the same message and just help them remember," said Flores.

None of the children were assaulted. Wilder took a plea deal in exchange for some of the charges against him being dropped. He is set to be sentenced next month.