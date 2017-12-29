Vandal smashes Hartford windows with pellet gun

10:18 PM, Dec 28, 2017

A glass smashing spree left several families with a mess to clean up in Hartford.

Police said someone is smashing car windows of parked cars and homes with a pellet gun.

If you have information about the smashed windows, you are urged to contact the Washington County Law Enforcement Tip Line at 1-800-232-0594, or contact the police directly at (262)673-2600.

Police are recommending a cash reward for anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest and conviction. 

