Usinger's: Online customers' data, including credit card numbers, accessed

Sausage maker Usinger’s announced that last month the company was informed it “experienced a data security incident” and online customers’ information was accessed.

Usinger’s said through the website MyIDCare.com that personal information including names, addresses, email addresses, phone numbers, credit and debit card numbers and some debit and credit card security codes were accessed between September 2017 and March 2018.

Usinger's was made aware of the data breach on March 7 by the company that hosts its online store. The company said on March 16 it determined the information was likely acquired by an unauthorized party.

Usinger's said it has notified the FBI and other law enforcement agencies. At this time it’s not clear if anyone has attempted to use customer's information.

Customers affected were notified via letters mailed on March 29. If you were affected, Usinger’s recommends you cancel and debit or credit cards exposed and review your billing statements for fraudulent charges.

If you have questions, Usinger’s said you can call 888-292-1827.