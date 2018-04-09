University of Wisconsin-Madison student burned in weekend cooking accident

AP
11:27 AM, Apr 9, 2018
13 mins ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- A University of Wisconsin-Madison student was burned when her clothing caught fire while she was cooking in a dormitory kitchen.

Authorities say the female student told fire crews that the bottom flap of her flannel shirt must have come in contact with the electric coil of a stove while she was boiling water Sunday afternoon.

She doused the flames before firefighters arrived. She was evaluated by paramedics and taken to a hospital by campus police. WISC-TV reported she was listed in stable condition.
 

