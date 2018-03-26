University of Wisconsin-Madison grad hired as Louis Vuitton artistic director

He was the creative director for Kanye West.

University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate Virgil Abloh has been named Louis Vuitton's new menswear designer. 

The 37-year-old grew up in Chicago, receiving his undergraduate degree in civil engineering at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He went on to become the creative director for fellow Chicago-native Kanye West. He founded his own high-end streetwear brand, Off-White, in 2013. 

Abloh will become -- alongside Balmain's Oliver Rouseing, one of only two people of color in charge of a major fashion house.

Abloh's first show with Louis Vuitton will take place during men's fashion week in Paris this June. 

