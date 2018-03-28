Two women lead police on high-speed chase from Sheboygan to downtown Milwaukee

TMJ4 , WGBA-TV
11:34 AM, Mar 28, 2018

Two women led police on a high-speed chase -- with speeds up to 115 mph-- through three southeast Wisconsin counties Tuesday afternoon.

The chase began following an incident at Sheboygan Walmart and ended in downtown Milwaukee.  

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, the staff at the Walmart called 911 just after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday for an unknown incident. The two women then sped off from the store and were eventually spotted heading southbound on I-43. 

During the chase, deputies used a tire deflation device at the southern border of Sheboygan County, but the chase continued on.

The chase eventually stopped in downtown Milwaukee due to damage, and the two people in the vehicle were taken into custody.

The passenger had a warrant -- and the driver now faces charges including eluding an officer and operating while suspended.

